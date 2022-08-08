Scott Dixon Passes Super Mario on Win List

The streets of Nashville were not kind to Scott Dixon in the early going on Sunday in the IndyCar Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. In an unlikely win, he overcame adversity to pass Mario Andretti to become No.2 behind A.J. Foyt in all-time IndyCar Series wins with 53.
Starting in 14th position, Dixon and his No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda was involved in a scuffle for a position on Lap 26 that caused damage to the floor of his car. Emergency repairs had to be made on a closed pit road that delivered a penalty putting him in last place. Displaying masterful driving skills from Lap 29, Dixon wound his way through traffic and found himself in the winner's circle after the 80-lap race.
The No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet of Scott McLaughlin was second after a final 2-lap chase to catch Dixon, finishing just .1067 seconds behind. Alex Palou finished third in the No. 10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Alexander Rossi in the No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS/AutoNation Honda was fourth, followed by Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Hertz in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda.
The slim margin of victory was the smallest of the season on a street or road course and the fourth-closet finish on those circuits in Series' history.
Nashville-area native Josef Newgarden and Romain Grosjean made contact on Lap 76 of the bumpy and tight, 11-turn, 2.1-mile temporary street circuit in Turn 9. Race officials brought out a red flag on Lap 77 and ensured one last 2-lap duel to the checkered flag.
Dixon would time the restart perfectly and build a small gap on McLaughlin. As the two raced around the track for the final lap, McLaughlin could not get close enough to get by Dixon, even as Dixon bobbled through the corner.
With just three races remaining, the top five drivers in the championship points race are separated by just 33 points, with a race winner guaranteed a minimum of 51 points.
Dixon is just 6 points shy of points leader Will Power in his pursuit to win his seventh record-tying series championship to match A.J. Foyt.
After a week break, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES moves on to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Saturday, Aug. 20, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois,
The No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske Chevrolet of Scott McLaughlin was second after a final 2-lap chase to catch Dixon, finishing just .1067 seconds behind. Alex Palou finished third in the No. 10 NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Alexander Rossi in the No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS/AutoNation Honda was fourth, followed by Andretti Autosport teammate Colton Hertz in the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda.
The slim margin of victory was the smallest of the season on a street or road course and the fourth-closet finish on those circuits in Series' history.
Nashville-area native Josef Newgarden and Romain Grosjean made contact on Lap 76 of the bumpy and tight, 11-turn, 2.1-mile temporary street circuit in Turn 9. Race officials brought out a red flag on Lap 77 and ensured one last 2-lap duel to the checkered flag.
Dixon would time the restart perfectly and build a small gap on McLaughlin. As the two raced around the track for the final lap, McLaughlin could not get close enough to get by Dixon, even as Dixon bobbled through the corner.
With just three races remaining, the top five drivers in the championship points race are separated by just 33 points, with a race winner guaranteed a minimum of 51 points.
Dixon is just 6 points shy of points leader Will Power in his pursuit to win his seventh record-tying series championship to match A.J. Foyt.
After a week break, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES moves on to the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Saturday, Aug. 20, at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois,