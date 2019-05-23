autoevolution

Schwarzenegger Is Back in Terminator: Dark Fate First Trailer, Just Opens a Door

23 May 2019, 15:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
It took him several decades and two not-so-successful deviations from the main story arc, but Arnold Schwarzenegger finally made good on his promise and is now back in the original timeline that started back in 1984.
5 photos
Sondors StormSondors StormSondors StormSondors Storm
On Thursday (May 23), the first trailer of the new installment in the Terminator franchise was published. Ttitled Dark Fate, the movie is supposed to be a direct sequel to Judgement Day, and there are plenty of throwbacks to the original two movies in this 2.35 minutes long clip.

The official plot of the movie is yet unknown, as is Schwarzenegger’s role in it. The single shot of the former California governor in this trailer shows him opening a door at a ranch somewhere, and looking really pi**ed when doing it.

The good news is that we get to see a lot of cars being smashed in a chase scene that looks eerily similar to the iconic one in Judgement Day. The same feeling we get when looking at the bad Terminator, played by Gabriel Luna, who looks like a badass, blacker version of Robert Patrick’s T-1000.

The great news, and one we’ve known for a while, is that Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) is back to kick robots in their behind, as she looks just as good at it as ever.

The bad news is that, at least as far as this trailer goes, special effects are a bit sloppy. For instance, you can clearly tell that when Luna jumps from his truck to impale Mackenzie Davis’ character, it’s not really Luna, but a poorly constructed CGI, just like everything around him. You can clearly see that 40 seconds into the clip.

Terminator: Dark Fate is set to be released in American theaters on November 1. James Cameron, the man behind the original two movies, is the one in charge with the script for Dark Fate, and Deadpool’s Tim Miller sits in the director’s chair.

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminator dark fate terminator t-1000 movie trailer
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
LAND ROVER Discovery SportLAND ROVER Discovery Sport Small SUVMCLAREN GTMCLAREN GT ExoticHYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactAll car models  
 
 