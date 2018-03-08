Sbarro 4x4+2 Concept Puts the "WTF" in "WTF?" in Geneva

Wandering the halls of the Palexpo complex in Geneva, you're treated to the best the industry has to offer at this moment, as well as some exciting futuristic concepts that instantly zap you a few years into the future.

The Sbarro concept also has an additional pair of wheels which might look like spares, but they can actually drop and become a sort of support wheels because they're definitely not powered. How is that useful to the car? Well, have another good look at it: that's the least of its problems. The Sbarro 4x4+2 will teleport you as well, except it won't be across time. Instead, it'll take to a parallel universe where it's OK to bring crap cars to one of the world's most prestigious motor shows. Just think for a minute: this year's edition was host to the Mercedes-GT 4-Door Coupe launch and this thing as well. Does that make any sense?You know it doesn't, but the real question is whether the people who came up with the 4x4+2 do too. The only way to find out is to track their presence at future auto shows and see what they bring, if they show up at all.Let's start with the exterior and move inside from there. The front and rear bumpers look like chromed bathroom radiators, which they might as well be considering the entire vehicle seems like a DIY job put together without a clear plan using scrap parts found lying around the house.It's meant to be some kind of off-road racer but given the distance between the large BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and the wheel arches, we suspect the suspension travel isn't that great. A look at the bulbous hood will tell you it's not exactly aerodynamic either, as will the fact it has no windows apart from the windshield.The interior is as modest as you'd expect it to be after glancing at the exterior, which is sort of ironic considering some of its bits came off a Porsche Cayenne - a premium. It's an older model, though, and most likely a salvage, so there's no need to shed any tears over the loss of a perfectly decent car just so that this could exist.The powertrain also points toward a first-gen Porsche Cayenne Turbo S as the Sbarro 4x4+2 claims to have a V8 engine with 550 hp and a six-speed automatic transmission. That means it should at least go pretty fast, just don't expect to remain clean and dry given those huge cutouts in the doors.The Sbarro concept also has an additional pair of wheels which might look like spares, but they can actually drop and become a sort of support wheels because they're definitely not powered. How is that useful to the car? Well, have another good look at it: that's the least of its problems.