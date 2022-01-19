SAVA's New Carbon Electric Gravel Bike Claims to Be the Lightest, Weighs Just 24 Lb

Germany-registered brand SAVA launches its new E-Flash electric bike which looks great and feels even better, claiming to be the lightest carbon fiber e-gravel bicycle made for any terrain.
Weighing just 11 kg (24 lb), the bike’s carbon fiber construction makes it impressively ultralight, while at the same time being rigid and effectively absorbing vibrations. Both the frame and the fork are made from T700 carbon fiber.
The E-Flash is described as a gravel bike that can tackle any terrain, being able to easily transition from off-road trails to gravel paths, and paved roads. It is equipped with 700 x 40C tubeless, gravel tires, hydraulic brakes, and a 22-speed Shimano 105 groupset.
As for the motor on the E-Flash, it is a 350W rear hub one, being fueled by a 7Ah 252Wh battery which is out of sight, as it is integrated into the down tube of the bike. Approximately three hours are required for the battery to get to 100 percent.
The E-Flash offers five assist modes and claims it can reach a top speed of 40 kph (approximately 25 mph). A full charge of the battery should keep you in the saddle for up to 80 km (50 miles), with this range depending on various factors, including the terrain, your riding style, and speed, etc.
All the bike’s stats will be displayed on the LCD screen of the 4 in 1 controller, which can also be used as a real-time GPS and maybe even as a USB portable charging station, although the latter is just an idea for now.
While the E-Flash bike doesn’t have any special features compared to the competition, it does stand out for two reasons. First, if it does weigh as little as SAVA claims, it is indeed a very light bike, especially for an electric one. Then there’s also the price of the two-wheeler, which is quite decent, given that we are talking about a carbon fiber e-bike.
You can currently get the gravel bike on Kickstarter for a pledge of $2,500, with deliveries being estimated to start this April.
The E-Flash is described as a gravel bike that can tackle any terrain, being able to easily transition from off-road trails to gravel paths, and paved roads. It is equipped with 700 x 40C tubeless, gravel tires, hydraulic brakes, and a 22-speed Shimano 105 groupset.
As for the motor on the E-Flash, it is a 350W rear hub one, being fueled by a 7Ah 252Wh battery which is out of sight, as it is integrated into the down tube of the bike. Approximately three hours are required for the battery to get to 100 percent.
The E-Flash offers five assist modes and claims it can reach a top speed of 40 kph (approximately 25 mph). A full charge of the battery should keep you in the saddle for up to 80 km (50 miles), with this range depending on various factors, including the terrain, your riding style, and speed, etc.
All the bike’s stats will be displayed on the LCD screen of the 4 in 1 controller, which can also be used as a real-time GPS and maybe even as a USB portable charging station, although the latter is just an idea for now.
While the E-Flash bike doesn’t have any special features compared to the competition, it does stand out for two reasons. First, if it does weigh as little as SAVA claims, it is indeed a very light bike, especially for an electric one. Then there’s also the price of the two-wheeler, which is quite decent, given that we are talking about a carbon fiber e-bike.
You can currently get the gravel bike on Kickstarter for a pledge of $2,500, with deliveries being estimated to start this April.