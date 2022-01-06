Momentum Unveils New Voya E+ Urban Commuter, Its Lightest Electric Bike So Far

Giant’s lifestyle bike brand Momentum is back with a new series, the Voya E+, which it claims to be its lightest-ever e-bike. It has a very slim design and the look of a traditional bicycle while offering the convenience of an electric two-wheeler.
Momentum’s got several commute, utility, and leisure bikes in its portfolio already, with the Pakyak E+ and Vida E+ models being some of the most popular. The former is a great electric cargo bike that can be used for anything from taking your kids to/from school to carrying stuff or just having a weekend adventure on two wheels. The latter is perfect for comfortable, confident city rides.
With the new Voya E+ series, Momentum wants to prove it can offer all the benefits of an electric bike in a small, lightweight package. There are two models to choose from, the Voya E+1 and Voya E+3, both of them being focused on being intuitive, easy to handle, and properly equipped to tackle any urban terrain.
Both bikes come in several frame sizes and colors and weigh a bit under 40 lb (18 lb.) The EnergyPak Smart250 lithium-ion battery is integrated into the frame. With a capacity of 250 Wh, the battery offers a range of up to 45 miles (72 km) on a single charge. You can get the battery up to 80 percent in just two hours and have it fully charged in 3.4 hours.
A small 250W rear hub motor with 25 Nm of torque helps you get to 20 mph (32 kph) without breaking a sweat. There are three manual power level modes available with the Voya E+ plus an auto Smart Assist mode.
A LED display is integrated into the bike’s frame and it comes with a one-button touch controller on the top tube. It allows the rider to check the battery status and select the preferred ride mode. Further metrics and functions are available via the company’s RideControl mobile app.
There are more details to be revealed about Momentum’s Voya E+ series so we’ll keep you in the loop. The bikes should become available in North America this spring.
