Fresh Revolt Advanced Pro 1 Carbon Gravel Wonder Asks for a Cool $5K to Be Owned

Folks, if you haven't heard of Giant, just turn on your TV to any old cycling channel. Chances are, you'll see a Giant branded bike in the next few minutes. This team has been around since 1972 with a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and technology, and today can be seen alongside manufacturers like Trek, Specialized, and a few others.
Recently, Giant announced a whole lineup of carbon fiber gravel bikes. You may have met the Revolt Advanced 2 and 3 carbon fiber beauties that sail in under $3K. However, the same can't be said about Pro 1 as this puppy carries a 5,000 USD (4,328 EUR at current exchange rates) price tag. Time to find out why such a jump in price.
The frame for this bike is completed using Giant's Advanced-Grade Composite (AGC), which takes raw carbon and mixes it with resins and other materials to yield a lightweight, stiff, and compliant frame. The fork is completed from the same stuff too. Sounds a lot like what's used on the less expensive Revolt bikes.
this composite build will be all you have to reduce vibrations. However, Giant does show two different types of AGC constructions, but it isn't specified which of the two is used on Pro 1. Seeing as how Giant is asking $5K for this bike, it better be the good stuff.
One place where Giant does bring the good stuff is in the form of a drivetrain. This puppy is equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS shifters, AXS rear and front derailleur, and a Rival cassette tuned to 12 speeds. However, the drivetrain is running a 2x12 setup. Helping you control your actions as your ride around the backroads, a set of SRAM Rival eTap AXS hydraulic brakes with 160 mm (6.3 in) rotors is available.
I mentioned that gravel bikes don't usually have a suspension, so to help add some comfort to your ride, Giant focuses some of their attention on the wheelset. On Pro 1, you'll find a CXR 1 Carbon Disc WheelSystem with Maxxis Receptor tubeless tires.
As for the cockpit, in-house components are seen all over the place. Contact SLR XR D-Fuse handlebar with Stratus Lite 3.0 grips, and Contact stem make up this area. D-Fuse SLR composite seat post helps keep weight down to a minimum.
As for the question on everyone's mind, how much this bike weighs, Giant makes no mention. Instead, they urge you to check one out at your local dealer. I think it's just a trick to get you to fall in love with this beauty. Heck, once you see, touch, and possibly test-ride this bike, you may start searching for your checkbook.
Sure, the asking price for this trinket may be a bit out of most people's range, but if you do happen to be looking for a new gravel bike, the Revolt lineup is one place you should look. If you really love gravel bikes and money is no object, then go for the Pro 1 and become the talk of the town, not just the bike shop.
