WRC 10 FIA World Championship Races Its Way to Nintendo Switch This Spring

The newest installment in the WRC series finally has a release date for Nintendo’s handled console. After the game’s last year debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo Switch owners will be happy to know that WRC 10 will be available on their favorite platform on March 17.
For the first time since the game’s release back in September, Nintendo Switch players will be able to relive 23 events that have marked the history of the Championship. More importantly, WRC 10 is a tribute to 50 year of rallying and a love letter to racing games fans.
According to developer KT Racing and publisher NACON, Nintendo Switch players will be getting the full WRC 10 experience, including the popular Career Mode, the livery editor and the ability to create their own teams.
Thanks to the new customization option introduced, WRC 10 players can put their colors on the championship cars, based on around 30 vehicles present in the WRC, WRC 2, WRC 2, Junior WRC categories, as well as the game’s historic vehicles, alongside the 52 official teams of the 2021 season.
And since WRC 10 celebrates the 50th anniversary of the World Rally Championship, expect to be able to drive multiple historical rally cars such as the Alpine A110, Audi Quattro, Lancia Delta Group A, and Citroen Xsara WRC. Interestingly enough, WRC 10 feature all 12 rounds of the season, including Croatia Rally, Rally Estonia, Ypres Rally, and Rally de Catalunya.
Since we’ve already played the PC version of the game, you might want to check out our in-depth WRC 10 review for more details on how in fairs against previous entry in the series. The bottom line is if you’re still playing WRC 9 and love it, there’s little to no reasons to buy WRC 10. But if you’ve skipped a few WRC games, the most recent one is definitely a must-buy if you’re into rally games.
