When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When it gives you tons of snow in November, make a pulsejet engine-powered sleigh and take it out for a spin.
With the United States already facing historical snowfall records, why not make the best of the situation and take your sleigh out for a joyride? Robert Maddox, a.k.a. the Crazy Rocketman, did it, but his is no ordinary snow piercer. He calls this one a Rocket Sleigh, it is powered by a pulsejet engine and controlled via a steering wheel.
The mad engineer resides in Cedarville, California, and he tests all his crazy vehicles in the desert. The scenery is pretty much the same throughout the year, with barren wastelands as far as the eye can see. But come winter time, the view changes to a pristine white that blends in perfectly with the Crazy Rocketman’s fire-spitting, jet-powered inventions.
Maddox lives to please his YouTube subscribers and he loves to make themed contraptions that are in tune with the calendar. Take his Coffin Car for instance, which he built to celebrate Halloween. It is a one-of-a-kind ride made from an actual Baltic birch plywood coffin. It was painted in black, it has a lid, coffin handles, a steering wheel, a go-kart independent rear axle, and is powered by a 100-pound thrust valved pulsejet engine running on propane and diesel.
The Coffin Car is just one of the countless Maddox creations, with so many other crazy builds continuing to enrich his portfolio. If it can be driven, the Crazy Rocketman will build it and will strap a pulsejet engine to it. You can also watch him in action on his jet skateboards, go-karts, his modified ‘60s lawn chair, jet bikes, trikes, and jet cars, to name just a few of his DIY vehicles.
Fast forward to the end of November, there are 12 degrees F (-11 Celsius) where he lives and Robert Maddox is already wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. He’s got his Santa outfit on and he is test-driving his Rocket Sleigh, the newest addition to the fleet. Check it out below.
The mad engineer resides in Cedarville, California, and he tests all his crazy vehicles in the desert. The scenery is pretty much the same throughout the year, with barren wastelands as far as the eye can see. But come winter time, the view changes to a pristine white that blends in perfectly with the Crazy Rocketman’s fire-spitting, jet-powered inventions.
Maddox lives to please his YouTube subscribers and he loves to make themed contraptions that are in tune with the calendar. Take his Coffin Car for instance, which he built to celebrate Halloween. It is a one-of-a-kind ride made from an actual Baltic birch plywood coffin. It was painted in black, it has a lid, coffin handles, a steering wheel, a go-kart independent rear axle, and is powered by a 100-pound thrust valved pulsejet engine running on propane and diesel.
The Coffin Car is just one of the countless Maddox creations, with so many other crazy builds continuing to enrich his portfolio. If it can be driven, the Crazy Rocketman will build it and will strap a pulsejet engine to it. You can also watch him in action on his jet skateboards, go-karts, his modified ‘60s lawn chair, jet bikes, trikes, and jet cars, to name just a few of his DIY vehicles.
Fast forward to the end of November, there are 12 degrees F (-11 Celsius) where he lives and Robert Maddox is already wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. He’s got his Santa outfit on and he is test-driving his Rocket Sleigh, the newest addition to the fleet. Check it out below.