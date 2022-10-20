Flying Down the Road Behind the Wheel of a Jet Coffin Car Is What Halloween Is All About!

With Halloween right around the corner, taking your coffin car out for a joyride suddenly seems less weird than it normally would. So if you live in the California area, keep an eye out for the Crazy Rocketman’s latest pulsejet engine-powered machine, because it is guaranteed to make your day.
Some come up with crazy Halloween costumes to draw the attention of their peers. Robert Maddox is more ingenious than that so he went a different route, building a Halloween machine powered by his proprietary pulsejet engine. The Jet Coffin car is exactly what it sounds like: a coffin with wheels, engineered in a way to make it drivable.
With a body made from a 7 ft (2.1 m) long coffin, the four-wheeler comes with coffin handles, a coffin lid instead of your normal car doors, wide tires, a go-kart independent rear axle, and, of course, a steering wheel. The coffin is made of Baltic birch plywood that received a black paint job, to make it look even more Halloweenish. Maddox’s coffin car is powered by a 100-pound thrust valved pulsejet engine that runs on propane and diesel.
The Crazy Rocketman, as he goes on his YouTube channel, introduced us to the Jet Coffin car more than a week ago, but we only got a tour and a brief description of it then. There were still some final touches to be added so Maddox saved the test drive for later.
Now we get to see the creepy box on wheels in action, flying down the road with a pirate-looking old man grinning behind the wheel, a skull in front of him, and a skeleton in his back. There was also a sword somewhere in there but he lost it on the way. Doesn’t get more Halloweeny than that!
Take a look at the crazy Jet Coffin car in the video below.
