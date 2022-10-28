Grandma's '60s Lawn Chair Gets an Upgrade, Becomes a Pulsejet Engine-Powered Rocket

The Crazy Rocketman seems to be on fire lately, both literally and figuratively. He keeps on building one insane machine after another, all powered by his legendary pulsejet engines. His latest contraption? A flame-throwing lawn chair that belonged to his grandmother and got turned into a road beast.
It’s been just a week since we’ve seen Robert Maddox, a.k.a. the Crazy Rocketman, behind the wheel of a jet coffin car, a creepy-looking vehicle he built so that he can turn heads this Halloween and boost his YouTube channel. This weird machine looks like something Gomez and Morticia Addams would drive and is powered by a 100-pound thrust valved pulsejet engine running on propane and diesel. It is literally a black coffin that’s 7 ft (2.1 m) long, made of Baltic birch plywood, has a lid, handles, wide tires, and a steering wheel.
When the Crazy Rocketman introduced the (still-in-the-works at that time) jet coffin car, a week before we got to see it in action, we were also offered a quick peek of another crazy build in the background. It looked like some sort of wooden pirate ship that I can hardly wait to see completed and taken out for a test drive.
Now Maddox is back with yet another entertaining machine: the “green rocket lawn chair”. This thing is exactly what its name suggests: a lawn chair, only with wheels and powered by a valveless pulsejet engine. The chair’s got some years behind it, being around since the 1960s, as it belonged to the Crazy Rocketman’s grandma.
Maddox shows us once again that almost anything can be turned into a drivable machine if you strap a pulsejet engine to it, and, at this point, nothing surprises us really, considering the old man’s insane portfolio. So far, we’ve seen all kinds of Maddox-made flame throwers flying down the road, from bikes to cars, trikes, skateboards, go-karts, to the more recent coffin, and now a chair.
