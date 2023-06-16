San Francisco's Bay Area to Get eVTOL Commuter Flights Operated by United Airlines

There are countless startups working on developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles. But despite the fact news coming from this field is always spectacular, one can't help shake the feeling that exciting as they are, these flying drones capable of carrying humans will never become commonplace. But that's how the uninitiated feel, because the air transportation's biggest players seem to be confident this is the future.
Take United Airlines, for instance. One of America's biggest such companies is one of few to have invested in eVTOLs, a clear sign this is the direction the industry wants to take, at least as far as short routes are concerned. Last year, UA pumped $15 million into an eVTOL maker named Eve Air Mobility, and placed an order for 200 eVTOLs, while at the same time leaving open the option to go for 200 more.
One of the regions United plans to use these machines is San Francisco's Bay Area. The airline said earlier this week it is "working with local and state officials, infrastructure, energy and technology providers" to get the required infrastructure in place so that these commuter flights can take place in the skies over the area.
The airline says it chose Eve not only because it is in cahoots with Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer, but also because the eVTOL it plans on having ready in 2026 is ideal for use on commuter flights.
More to the point, Eve is working on a vehicle that is all-electric, and can carry up to four people (six when the thing will be ready for autonomous flights). The flying taxi is configured in such a way as to rise from the ground thanks to rotors, and then switch to horizontal flight thanks to fixed wings and another set of propellers, with no need for a position change in hardware.
The range of the eVTOL is not that great, but more than enough for what United has planned for San Francisco: 60 miles (100 km).
It's unclear at this point when the Eve will begin flying over the Bay Area, or what routes will be served (those are currently being considered). The airline did say however that it plans to make full use of the eVTOL's capabilities, and while it will use pilots to fly it at first, it will gradually make the switch to an autonomous mode of operation when that capability becomes available.
As for why the Bay Area was chosen for this service, United says the place's size and traffic make it ideal for this. No matter the reason, though, we're pretty certain locals will more than enjoy what these two companies bring to their neighborhood. All they have to do now is wait for that to happen.
