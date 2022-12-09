Eve Is Ending the Year On a High Note, With an Impressive Order Backlog for Its eVTOL

It’s hard to keep up with all the names that are focused on building future air taxis. A lot of them are startups claiming to have developed breakthrough technology for eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) while others are air mobility extensions of established players in the aviation industry.
Eve Air Mobility is the UAM (Urban Air Mobility) subsidiary of Embraer, a Brazil-based company with a global reputation in building commercial and military aircraft. Unlike other eVTOL manufacturers, it hardly revealed anything about the aircraft it’s building, but it kept adding future customers from all over the world to its list.
The latest one is FlyBIS, an AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) startup based in Caxias do Sul, Brazil. The startup has recently agreed to purchase 40 air taxis from Eve, for its ambitious plan of developing eVTOL operations in the south of Brazil and beyond.
According to Eve, there are several high-traffic tourist areas in this regions, which could greatly benefit from this fast, emissions-free means of transportation.
The FlyBIS order brings Eve’s backlog to a total of 2,770 eVTOLs, which is impressive, compared to others. Earlier this year, the builder finally revealed a full-sized cabin mockup of its air vehicle for the first time.
The event took place at the Farnborough International Airshow in the U.K, while augmented reality technology was used to reveal more details about the exterior features. What visitors could see was a simple design with eight rotors and a conventional wing and tail. Details about the future aircraft’s technical performance are still unknown.
However, the air mobility startup has managed to convince customers from all over the world, including India and Dubai, to add this mysterious eVTOL to their fleet. No official launch date was announced so far.
