Bluenest and Eve to Start Working on Vertiport Operations for Unmanned Air Taxis

One of the newest collaborations in the UAM (Urban Air Mobility) sector is a confirmation of how important this sector has become in the wider aviation industry. One of the partners is the UAM spin-off of Embraer, the reputable aircraft manufacturer, while the other one is Globalvia’s innovation line for advanced urban mobility.
Eve Air Mobility and Bluenest by Globalvia announced that they have joined forces to accelerate the development of UAM, by focusing on vertiport infrastructure.
Eve is still developing its future eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) and hasn’t released too many technical details about it so far. But what we do know is that it’s working with some of the top names in the game, to elevate performance and speed up the process.
Bluenest shares this vision, with its managing director Gema Ferrero stating that the best way to turn future air mobility into reality is through collaboration. This is why the company will be supporting Eve’s future air taxi operations by providing an urban air traffic management (UATM) solution. This is essential for the safe integration of electric aircraft and for efficient air traffic management.
This basically means dedicated software for smooth and safe vertiport operations. What’s even more exciting is that this solution could eventually support the integration of uncrewed air vehicles.
“Our software will support the integrated operation of UAM aircraft, optimizing operational performance and safety, as well as preparing for both scale and eventual integration of uncrewed vehicles,” said Andre Stein, Co-CEO of Eve.
Eve claims to have already secured hundreds of orders for its future air taxis. In the U.S., the regional airline Republic Airlines will start operating Eve eVTOLs in places like Boston, New York, and Washington D.C.
One of the major partners in developing Eve’s air taxi is Thales, which will provide the avionics, flight control, navigation, and electrical systems for the eVTOL.
