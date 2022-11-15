Archer Will Produce Up to 2,300 Air Taxis per Year at Upcoming New Georgia Factory

California-based eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developer Archer Aviation announced that it plans to build a manufacturing facility that will help it produce up to 650 aircraft per year.
Archer is working hard on unlocking the skies with its long-awaited electric air taxis and the newly announced production facility aims to help it accomplish that goal. The chosen location for the facility is Covington, Georgia, at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport.
According to the company, the factory will initially cover 350,000 sq ft (32,516 sq m), on a 96-acre (38.8 ha) site but Archer plans to eventually expand it by an additional 550,000 sq ft (51,096 sq m). Initially, the facility will be able to support the production of up to 650 aircraft per year but after its expansion, production is expected to increase up to 2,300 eVTOLs per year. Archer says that the plant should create over 1,000 jobs.
Commenting on the subject, Adam Goldstein, Archer’s CEO, stated that the factory in Georgia will help his company “create pathways to highly skilled manufacturing jobs and other ladders of social and economic opportunity.” At the same time, it will support Archer in its process of pioneering its aviation technologies and transforming how both urban and rural communities live and commute.
The construction of the Georgia production facility is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.
In addition to building its factory, Archer is also busy preparing for a new product launch. Its new four-passenger eVTOL aircraft, Midnight, will be introduced to the world in a few days, on November 17.
The new model will be the company’s first production eVTOL and it claims to be 100 times quieter than a conventional helicopter. It is equipped with 12 motors, has a maximum payload of 1,000+ lbs (453 kg), and boasts a top flying speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
