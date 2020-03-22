4 This Is How Dangerous It Is to Use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto While Driving

Samsung Might Have Fixed the Bug Driving Android Auto Users Crazy

More specifically,



Samsung, however, might have fixed the issue with the latest update for the Galaxy S20. A software update that was published only a few hours ago includes camera refinements, such as a fix for an autofocus bug hitting this new flagship.



The update, which landed on Exynos models as G98xxXXU1ATCH and on the Snapdragon version as G98xU1UEU1ATCH, could also correct the GPS issue, according to posts on Samsung’s forums – to be clear, the company itself doesn’t mention such a fix in the changelog of the new release.



“There was a new update this morning. I've already installed the update and it seems to have solved the GPS issue. Will need to continue using to see if it really solved the problem,” someone says on Samsung’s



On the other hand, a Galaxy S20 owner says they reached out to Best Buy to replace the device and they received a new model that has the same specs and doesn’t experience the same issues. It’s not known if the new unit was already running the updated software or not.



For the time being, it's still not clear whether a fix for the GPS bug is broadly available for everyone, so if you own the S20 and install the latest update, you can let us know how everything is going with navigation apps in the box below.