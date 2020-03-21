Of Course Android Auto Works Just Flawlessly for So Many People

While so many people claim the experience with Android Auto is far from flawless, there are others who actually praise Google for how it improved this software, pretty much because everything’s running just perfectly in their case.
A few days ago, many wondered if “anyone at Google really uses Android Auto,” mostly because they are fed up with the number of bugs in the application and what works today could very well be broken down tomorrow.
But in a post on reddit today, tens of users explain that the number of issues with Android Auto is extremely limited, with some even revealing they never came across a problem with Google’s app.
“I've been using Android Auto without issues since 2017 and in the 3 years I've never had any issues at all. Every time anything was kind of wonky it was always because a 3ed party app was messing with it. People really need to up their troubleshooting and get some good cables,” one user explains.
On the other hand, there are several who experienced issues with various phones or cables, but things eventually improved substantially on new hardware.
“I had issues for a year when I bought my Subaru Forester 2019 last year. I had two different Motorola play phones. It was terrible.... I would constantly have to restart the phone and the unit. It worked about 40 to 50 percent of the time. I noticed my boyfriend's pixel always worked fine with it so my phone was getting old, and I got a Pixel 3a a month and a half ago. Haven't had a single problem since. It works immediately without me even having to start the app on my phone. Should have switched phones long ago!” someone says.
Google is projected to release another Android Auto update in the coming days, obviously with several new fixes, but for now no information on the changelog is available. One issue that could be resolved, however, concerns the broken voice commands which no longer work for some after the last update.
For the time being, however, the workarounds that are available online only work for some, so hopefully, Google would resolve as many bugs as possible in the coming updates, especially because while for some everything's working flawlessly, others are getting nothing that a horror experience.
