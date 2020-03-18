Here’s Android Auto on Samsung’s Most Innovative Smartphone Yet

Available in the United States from $1380, Galaxy Z Flip is powered by Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.0, and obviously also supports Android Auto when connected to a car whose HUD features such capabilities.The video that you see below (in Chinese, but you can use YouTube captions to translate it to English) shows that the Galaxy Z Flip connects a vehicle and activates Android Auto just like any regular phone, but on the other hand, it does this in both folded and unfolded modes.This means that you can fold the two screens and continue running Android Auto on the car’s screen without any interruptions. Of course, you can also plug in the cable and activate Android Auto no matter the mode that is currently active on the phone.It goes without saying that you’re recommended to use the cable that shipped in the box of the Galaxy Z Flip – in general, Samsung cables are the ones less prone to bugs with Android Auto, so if you believe that the glitches you encounter in your car are caused by a low-speed cable, just try the whole thing with one manufactured by Samsung.The Galaxy Z Flip itself is a smartphone that impresses from the very beginning. The foldable screen measures 6.7 inches with the phone fully flat, while the cover display is a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED panel. The back sports two different cameras, both with 12-megapixel sensors, while the front-facing unit is a 10-megapixel selfie camera with live focus support.As far as Android Auto is concerned, the Galaxy Z Flip is one of the few phones supporting a wireless connection (obviously as long as the car’s HUD offers such capabilities), so you can use it behind the wheel without the need for a cable.