‘Does Anyone at Google Even Use Android Auto?’ Users Fed Up with Bugs Scream

The experience with Android Auto pretty much depends on how lucky you are, and this is why while so many users complain of a plethora of issues, others always claim everything’s running super-flawlessly.
In the last few months, however, not only that the number of bugs hitting Android Auto increased at a fast pace, but Google also needed more time to resolve them.
So users going online to express their frustration is really no surprise, as it’s the case of this reddit thread where many wonder if anyone at Google actually uses Android Auto in the first place.
“I swear that no one at Google must have Android Auto in their car. Just as soon as they fix one thing that broke, then something else breaks. Finally I'm getting text notifications and I can respond to them, now I can't hang up the phone. The steering wheel buttons no longer work and I can't exit android auto to get to the phone screen,” one user writes.
As expected, several users joined the thread to explain that Android Auto is running just as expected on their devices, despite having the same phone or, in some cases, even the same car model.
Truth be told, Google itself acknowledged several bugs in Android Auto lately, including an issue that breaks down voice commands, a feature that many drivers rely on when getting behind the wheel. With voice commands powered by Google Assistant, drivers can perform a series of tasks, such as playing music or calling contacts, all hands-free, so it goes without saying that this feature no longer working is quite an inconvenient.
Google has already promised fixes for a series of issues, but given that updates don’t typically land at a fast pace (Google usually releases one Android Auto update per month), it’s easy to see how the frustration is growing.
For now, the only thing users can do is follow the workarounds or tutorials posted online to resolve their issues, albeit as many discovered the hard way, what works for some doesn’t work for others.
So users going online to express their frustration is really no surprise, as it’s the case of this reddit thread where many wonder if anyone at Google actually uses Android Auto in the first place.
“I swear that no one at Google must have Android Auto in their car. Just as soon as they fix one thing that broke, then something else breaks. Finally I'm getting text notifications and I can respond to them, now I can't hang up the phone. The steering wheel buttons no longer work and I can't exit android auto to get to the phone screen,” one user writes.
As expected, several users joined the thread to explain that Android Auto is running just as expected on their devices, despite having the same phone or, in some cases, even the same car model.
Truth be told, Google itself acknowledged several bugs in Android Auto lately, including an issue that breaks down voice commands, a feature that many drivers rely on when getting behind the wheel. With voice commands powered by Google Assistant, drivers can perform a series of tasks, such as playing music or calling contacts, all hands-free, so it goes without saying that this feature no longer working is quite an inconvenient.
Google has already promised fixes for a series of issues, but given that updates don’t typically land at a fast pace (Google usually releases one Android Auto update per month), it’s easy to see how the frustration is growing.
For now, the only thing users can do is follow the workarounds or tutorials posted online to resolve their issues, albeit as many discovered the hard way, what works for some doesn’t work for others.