Salvaged 2012 Audi RS3 Drag Races New Audi S3, Humiliation Follows

This next drag race between two Audis proves that hot hatchbacks, the way we see them today, are a relatively new concept. The segment began over 40 years ago with things like the GTI, a cheap compact with just over 100 horsepower. But right now, if it hasn't got 300+ hp and/or AWD, it's not taken seriously.
So the hot hatch has gone from being a fun sports car for the masses to a drag racing toy, which all started with the Audi RS3. In 2011, the Germans began rolling out the first of these little monsters, powered by their 2.5-liter turbocharged 5-cylinder.
They had many things going on, from a unique-sounding exhaust to an RS4-like body kit with lots of silver trim. And it was fast: 0 to 62 mph in around 4.6 seconds, followed by the usual limited top speed of 155 mph (250 kph).
But the segment feels like it's topped out. The latest batch of cars is heavier than ever while adding little-to-no extra power. So has the normal S3 caught up to its RS3 ancestor from a decade ago, or are you better off with the classics if you're a hardcore enthusiast?
Carwow answers that question by putting the brand new Audi S3 up against an RS3 which is not only old but also a salvaged car. And in two out of three races, the model with lots of miles on the clock wins.
The specs don't heavily favor any car, and the outcome of the races is pretty close as a result. When new, the RS3's 2.5-liter was rated at 335 hp (340 PS) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. Meanwhile, the S3 puts out 306 hp (310 PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). They weigh exactly the same and have similar drivetrains consisting of 7-speed S tronic gearboxes and "fake" quattro.
We believe that the races are so close because the gearbox on the newer models is a bit quicker on the shifts. The fact that the RS3 pulls away in the rolling race is indicative of it having the superior engine. Based on other races we've seen, the new Golf R would be a perfect match for this 2012 Audi, but that is an expensive piece of Volkswagen kit.
