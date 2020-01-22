5 Your Windshield Washer Container May Be Home to Deadly Bacteria

Russian Cop Uses Whiskey as Windshield Wiper Liquid For His Lada, Gets Fired

Kesha brushes her teeth with a bottle of Jack. One cop from the Siberian city of Novosibirsk uses an entire bottle as windshield wiper fluid just because he can. 7 photos



This traffic police officer, in full uniform, sacrificed a bottle of whiskey because he had run out of windshield wiper fluid. The video was actually shot in December and has been raking up views online until it reached near-viral status this month.



With this kind of exposure came Internet fame and, as you may have guessed, justice. State-run agency TASS reports that the police department this officer was working for sacked him pending an ongoing investigation. He has been found guilty of “an offense defaming the honor of a law enforcement officer,” according to the



While using whiskey as windshield wiper fluid might sound like a fun thing to do, it’s clearly not ok when you’re doing it when you’re a cop, at work in your state-provided



“I wanted to save it for the New Year’s celebration, but work is more important!” the cop says. Then, he and his partner get in the cruiser and are about to drive off.



Today’s lesson is that, while windshield wiper fluid is important (especially in countries like Siberia, where you need all the assistance you can get with de-icing), and using whiskey is not the



