Rita Hayworth’s 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Stolen, Quickly Recovered by Police

™ This is a very distinct classic car:1956 “Bermuda Blue” Cadillac El Dorado w/CA plate of 2NSB909. The doors, rear, & engine block have “Rita Hayworth” beveled on it. Inside the truck are multiple car show Ætrophies & the keys were inside of the car when it was taken.

¨¨Update ¨¨¨; the car has been safely located and is in SPD possession!! There is no one in custody at this time but this investigation is still active and ongoing. And a huge thank you for all the shares that helped to get the car back!!