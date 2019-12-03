Looking Back at 25 Years of Racing on the PlayStation

Carpenter Builds Stunning Replica of 1934 Mercedes Benz 500K Out of Wood

If you can’t afford to buy it, build it. One carpenter from China build a fully functional replica of a vintage car out of wood, and he’s making headlines around the world because of it. 15 photos



Since he had the skill, he decided to build his own. The result is a beautifully executed replica of a 1934 Mercedes Benz 500K, which took 8 years and the equivalent of $28,500 to build. It is made entirely out of polished wood and it’s every bit as stunning as you probably imagine it is. It wasn’t exactly cheap, but it’s considerably cheaper than the $600,000 he would have had to pay on average for one such model.



Sun is quoted as saying that he was already famous locally for the bikes he made of wood, so he was able to raise some money to fund this project. He considers that money an “investment” and he’s probably not far off.



Not only is this replica beautiful in every way, but it’s also fully functional. It has automatic windows and a working radio, wooden seats that recline, electric wipers and every other basic feature you’d expect from a modern car. More or less.



It can also reach speeds of 80-90 kilometers per hour (49-55 mph), so Sun can drive it around with the Missus and actually benefit from the initial investment. Even if it’s only for showing off.



You can see the stunning wood car in action in either video available below.



