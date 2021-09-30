Russia to Launch a Superjet With 97% Locally-Made Components, Including the Engine

Russia doesn’t like to depend on external sources when it comes to important assets, such as aircrafts, which is why it’s determined to launch a new superjet that will have 97% of its components made locally.
Back in 2020, the CEO of the Rostec State Corporation, Sergey Chemezov, announced that a new version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 is being built, with the purpose of replacing more than 90% of imported components. Basically, the superjet would have the same capabilities and features, except that almost all of its components, including the engine and the onboard equipment, would be made in Russia.
According to Chemezov, this would make the manufacturing process much cheaper, and therefore the superjet would be more attractive for local airlines. Plans for a new version of the Sukhoi 100 actually began in 2018, when the intention was to replace the imported components by 10 to 15%. Later on, it was decided that most of the components would be replaced with locally-made ones.
One of the most important elements of the future SSJ-NEW is the advanced PD-8 engine, which according to Rostec, is unlike anything “previously created in the USSR and Russia.” Tests for this new engine began this year, and testing of the second prototype engine core was recently completed.
The engine core or “heart” is comprised of a high-pressure compressor, a combustion chamber and a high-pressure turbine. The recent tests evaluated the joint operation of the components at the required temperature and pressure parameters. Another important factor to be tested was the level of smoke and other toxic emissions, to make sure that the engine complies to environmental standards.
According to the manufacturer, the compressor and the hot section of the engine were developed at the same time, which accelerated the production of the PD-8 engine. After these successful tests, the engine prototype is now ready to be assembled. The prototype engine will then undergo further testing, in simulated flight conditions.
If things go according to plan, the PD-8 engine will be certified in 2023, and Russia’s 97% locally-made superjet will be launched in 2024.
According to Chemezov, this would make the manufacturing process much cheaper, and therefore the superjet would be more attractive for local airlines. Plans for a new version of the Sukhoi 100 actually began in 2018, when the intention was to replace the imported components by 10 to 15%. Later on, it was decided that most of the components would be replaced with locally-made ones.
One of the most important elements of the future SSJ-NEW is the advanced PD-8 engine, which according to Rostec, is unlike anything “previously created in the USSR and Russia.” Tests for this new engine began this year, and testing of the second prototype engine core was recently completed.
The engine core or “heart” is comprised of a high-pressure compressor, a combustion chamber and a high-pressure turbine. The recent tests evaluated the joint operation of the components at the required temperature and pressure parameters. Another important factor to be tested was the level of smoke and other toxic emissions, to make sure that the engine complies to environmental standards.
According to the manufacturer, the compressor and the hot section of the engine were developed at the same time, which accelerated the production of the PD-8 engine. After these successful tests, the engine prototype is now ready to be assembled. The prototype engine will then undergo further testing, in simulated flight conditions.
If things go according to plan, the PD-8 engine will be certified in 2023, and Russia’s 97% locally-made superjet will be launched in 2024.