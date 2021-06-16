Highly-Efficient, Open Fan Architecture Engine Will Power Hybrid Electric Jets

If there’s a possibility that there will only be EVs on the road by 2050, then it’s also possible to considerably reduce CO2 emissions in aviation and maritime transport. It’s not that easy to get there, but new technologies are breaking through and slowly, but surely, changing the future.
One of the goals is to develop next generation aircraft that will not only have significantly improved fuel efficiency, but also be able to deliver the same speed and flight experience as the current ones in the single-aisle category. In order to do that, 2 major players in the aviation industry, GE Aviation and Safran, launched a technology development program that will build and demonstrate a cutting-edge.
By extending their CFM International 50/50 partnership till 2050, the 2 companies aim to cut down 50% of current CO2 emissions, in the next 30 years. This partnership was initiated in the 1970s, as a way to enhance international cooperation in the aviation sector. The CFM joint venture has delivered more than 35,000 engines worldwide, so far, and is now ready to develop a next-generation engine.
One of the key elements of obtaining this advanced aircraft engine is developing an open fan architecture, for high-level propulsive efficiency that will make the future plane just as powerful as standard ones, minus the harmful emissions. The second important element is using hybrid electric capability to increase the engine’s efficiency, while also electrifying many of the jet’s systems.
The recently launched CFM RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) program will develop a demonstrator engine and perform flight tests, with a joint GE/Safran engineering team working on bringing the demonstrator to life. Composite fan blades, ceramic matrix composites (CMCs), heat resistant metal alloys and hybrid electric capability are just some of the elements that will come together for the final result.
The demonstrator CFM engine, which will reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to the current most efficient ones, is set to begin testing at the GE and Safran facilities around 2050.
