Russia Shows Off Its Su-35 and SU-57E Fighters With New Pilot Station Simulators

Russia is a regular at international military shows, where it can showcase its latest products aimed at foreign customers. But there’s nothing like a local event to really bring out “the big guns”. In this case, some of Russia’s most famous fighter aircraft.
The Russian export agency for defense products, Rosoboronexport, is the official sponsor of this year’s MAKS International Air Show, which will take place at the Gromov Flight Research Institute’s airfield in Zhukovsky, close to Moscow. No less than 120 delegations from 65 countries will attend the event from July 20 to July 25.
The Russian agency plans to introduce its touchscreen-based, interactive multimedia installation that will allow visitors to see up to 38 3D models of advanced defense products, including photos, videos and additional information. Scaled models of various helicopters, ranging from the Mi-35M transport helicopter to the KA-53 scout/attack helicopter, will also be on display.
But one of the most anticipated novelties at the MAKS Show are the virtual reality pilot station simulators for the Su-35 and Su-57E fighter jets, developed by the same company who manufactured the aircraft, Sukhoi (part of the United Aircraft Corporation).
A 4th generation airplane that uses 5th generation technology, the SU-35 was made to be able to fight in conditions where standard 4th generation planes couldn’t perform, as a way to “fill the gap” until the next-generation aircraft will enter the service.
A multi-purpose fighter, the SU-35 features a modified airframe structure, for better performance, as well as upgraded airborne equipment and weapons. According to the manufacturer, it’s supposed to blend the best from a fighter (optimal maneuverability, supersonic speed, long range) with the best from a tactical airplane (wide range of weapons and advanced electronic warfare capabilities).
Su-57E, on the other hand, is one of the most recent aircraft in Russia’s arsenal, a 5th generation airplane that integrates a new set of avionics, including high-level automated control features and intelligent crew support. This not only eases the pilots’ workload, but it gives the advantage of real-time communication and data exchange with a ground-based control system.
Attendees at the MAKS-2021 will have the chance, for the first time, to experience these 2 impressive aircraft, thanks to the new pilot station simulators.
