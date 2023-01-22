Russell Is Not Afraid of Tension Inside the Team Despite Possible Title Fight

When it comes to the world of Formula 1, teammate rivalries are some of the dramatic things to pay attention to. A lot of times, teams will make it clear who is the number one driver, but that’s not always the case.
One team where we saw team orders be used is Mercedes, with Valtteri Bottas’ team radio being turned into memes countless times. We’re all too familiar with hearing “Valtteri, it’s James,” yet we have not seen the same treatment be applied to George Russell.
It can be argued that things were let to run their course due to the W13’s inherent uncompetitiveness. However, if this is the case, things could face a dramatic change as soon as Mercedes can consistently fight for race wins in Formula 1 again.
And that’s exactly where the Silver Arrows seem to be headed. We’ve been seeing statements made about the development of the 2023 contender. And the trend indicates that the upcoming season will include Mercedes in the title fight.
However, George Russell is unphased by this possibility, stating that the relationship between him and Hamilton is good. This could be due to the dynamic not being stressed or influenced from the outside, making us curious to see how it will develop.
Still, according to Russell, “If our relationship starts to break up, it’s going to have an impact on the team and ultimately it’s going to go full circle and affect us as well. I think we can continue to build off this and if anything our relationship will probably get closer as time goes on.”
He continued to point out how they both received equal treatment from the Mercedes team, especially when it came to testing new parts. Russell even went on to pin the increased consistency of his performance compared to Hamilton on being more at ease with how the car felt and not needing to make drastic setup changes.
This is all well and good, as it sounds like Russell does not feel any pressure to contend with Hamilton in the title fight. He described the possible situation of getting a race-winning car as one of which they can both be proud, as they both contributed to the development over the course of last season.
He then said that there was no reason for conflict between the two teammates and that respect is key. However, this must be taken with a pinch of salt, as Russell also pointed out that he was at a different point in his career compared to Hamilton. This could mean that he’s willing to wait out in the shadows fearing that any tension would be to his detriment.
It remains to be seen whether Mercedes will bring a championship contender and if that brings out team orders yet again. Whatever ends up happening, we’re looking forward to seeing what Russel can do in his second year at Mercedes and if the dynamic will change.
It can be argued that things were let to run their course due to the W13’s inherent uncompetitiveness. However, if this is the case, things could face a dramatic change as soon as Mercedes can consistently fight for race wins in Formula 1 again.
And that’s exactly where the Silver Arrows seem to be headed. We’ve been seeing statements made about the development of the 2023 contender. And the trend indicates that the upcoming season will include Mercedes in the title fight.
However, George Russell is unphased by this possibility, stating that the relationship between him and Hamilton is good. This could be due to the dynamic not being stressed or influenced from the outside, making us curious to see how it will develop.
Still, according to Russell, “If our relationship starts to break up, it’s going to have an impact on the team and ultimately it’s going to go full circle and affect us as well. I think we can continue to build off this and if anything our relationship will probably get closer as time goes on.”
He continued to point out how they both received equal treatment from the Mercedes team, especially when it came to testing new parts. Russell even went on to pin the increased consistency of his performance compared to Hamilton on being more at ease with how the car felt and not needing to make drastic setup changes.
This is all well and good, as it sounds like Russell does not feel any pressure to contend with Hamilton in the title fight. He described the possible situation of getting a race-winning car as one of which they can both be proud, as they both contributed to the development over the course of last season.
He then said that there was no reason for conflict between the two teammates and that respect is key. However, this must be taken with a pinch of salt, as Russell also pointed out that he was at a different point in his career compared to Hamilton. This could mean that he’s willing to wait out in the shadows fearing that any tension would be to his detriment.
It remains to be seen whether Mercedes will bring a championship contender and if that brings out team orders yet again. Whatever ends up happening, we’re looking forward to seeing what Russel can do in his second year at Mercedes and if the dynamic will change.