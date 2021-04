Though media coverage in recent years has focused more on DMX’s addiction issues and prison stints than on his accomplishments as an artist, he remains incredibly loved by the community. Proof of that is in the reaction the news of his hospitalization prompted.The rapper was found unconscious at his home. By the time he arrived at the hospital, he had suffered a heart attack and, according to reports, had been deprived of oxygen for a considerable time, which would imply some form of brain damage. He is currently unresponsive, with the family sending out a press release to urge fans to pray for him.The Ruff Ryders bikers have joined the collective prayer but in their own way. A large group of motorcyclists wearing the RR logo came out to show support, blasting X’s music and popping wheelies in front of the hospital. The family says a prayer vigil will be held outside the hospital by the group today, April 5. Ruff Ryders started out as the managers of the likes of DMX and other rappers. In time, they launched their own label imprint that would sign other famous rappers and branched out to become a wide-encompassing entertainment company. There was the Ruff Ryders Lifestyles, the sports bike organization, Ruff Ryders Films, Powerhouse Recording Studios, RR Rescue, and NatPro, the promotional company. The bikers group now counts on hundreds of motorcyclists, and, clearly from the videos below, they still show allegiance to the man who gave them so much visibility in the late ‘90s.Lisa Evers was at the scene and caught part of this impromptu show of support slash tribute on camera.