Rubin Unveils Bigger BOSS Vessel That Is Both Submarine and Surface Patrol Ship

Russian naval designer Rubin Design Bureau has shown the world the second version of its BOSS patrol ship capable of functioning both as a submarine and a surface patrol ship. The vessel, which measures 72 meters (236 ft) in length, is Robin's largest to date.
Rubin introduced the first submersible patrol boat last year in April. The first BOSS (Border and Offshore Submersible Sentry) ship was designed to resemble the Whiskey-class submarines built in the early Cold War period by the Soviet Union. Not only is the architecture similar, but the boat's overall length is also close to that of the diesel-electric attack submarines. Depending on the configuration, the submersible patrol ship can measure between 60 and 70 meters (197-230 ft).
BOSS was created as a versatile platform capable of combining surface and underwater capabilities. The ship can be operated both as a conventional submarine and as a patrol boat. Its diving ability can be used in surveillance and reconnaissance missions and in harsh weather conditions. Moreover, the ship can also be used as a low-cost training vessel.
Rubin's new iteration of its submersible patrol ship is not only bigger but better. The boat's design includes a wave-piercing stern and improved lines meant to reduce roll. The ship's sonar array in the bow bulb performs better, and the bulb itself functions to reduce drag. What's more, the vessel can now reach speeds of 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph) thanks to an improved propulsion system and cruise at 10 knots (12 mph/19 kph) for up to 6,437 km (4,000 miles).
Depending on its mission profile, the new version can be equipped with weapons that include an automatic cannon, two guided-missile launchers, and four torpedo tubes. Like its predecessor, this ship also features pressure-proof hangars that can be used to store rigid-hull inflatable boats (RIBs) or unmanned aerial vehicles.
Currently, BOSS is just a project that Rubin is working on. We've yet to see a prototype of the submersible patrol ship.
