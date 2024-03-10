RPM Motorsports' '06 Trailblazer SS Runs Eight-Second Quarter Miles, Here's How

The first-generation Chevy Trailblazer SS was something of a pariah in its time. Sure, it might've looked the part of a rugged, dependable 4x4. But let's be real: looks can be deceiving. In a proverbial sea of SUVs from Toyota, Honda, and Ford that were at least marginally more reliable, Trailblazers from this time tend to have the replay value of an ET for an Atari 2600 cartridge. But that's not to say the right team of engineers can't turn one into something special.

19 photos Photo: Carolina Muscle Cars (edited by autoevolution)