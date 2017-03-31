Roush Mustang Gets Blood-Red Interior from Carlex

There's nothing quite like a sports coupe with an angry exterior and bright red seats. It shows you don't conform to what society says you should do/be. Likewise, buying a Ford Mustang is like a middle finger to the legislators who would rather see you sitting at the bus stop.





What's our favorite feature? Easy - the seats, which are stitched in all sorts of crazy ways yet still look comfortable. So while people who know about American cars will turn their noses at the factory Mustang interior, this one can hold its head up high thanks to the work of a Polish company and its remarkable leather collection. We are, of course, talking about the European side of things. In America, a Mustang driver can be anything from a try-hard to a rental company client. But across the big pond, pony cars have mostly been forbidden fruit until the Blue Oval started the whole "One Ford" thing and decided its Fiesta customers needed the freaking Niagara Falls in their wet dreams.Carlex Design is one of our favorite companies when it comes to custom cabins. The Polish shop started out small but quickly built a reputation for itself with solid quality, attention to detail and creative stuff like that steampunk MINI. They've even done a few supercars, like the Ferrari F12berlinetta we showed you recently. So they probably weren't blown away by what's under the hood of this Mustang GT, which has been equipped with a Stage 2 kit from Roush.But first, let's look at the interior, which has been bathed in red. They used two slightly different tones of the color, which makes for a cool effect. There's a bright one on the center of the dash, doors and steering wheel, while the rest is a more subtle burgundy red.White is used in two ways to set things off. There's sporty white stitching everywhere, plus a couple of white stripes in leather here and there. Some of the elements are black, like the steering wheel and the tops door rests. So you could say that it's a four-tone interior.What's our favorite feature? Easy - the seats, which are stitched in all sorts of crazy ways yet still look comfortable. So while people who know about American cars will turn their noses at the factory Mustang interior, this one can hold its head up high thanks to the work of a Polish company and its remarkable leather collection.