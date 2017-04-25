Ross Noble Talks about GT86 Top Gear Lap, Brings His Kahn Defender

Comedian Ross Noble was one of the most memorable guests of the old Top Gear. So naturally, they called him back even without Clarkson doing the interviewing.





The British comedian has always said that going fast on a bike is different because "if you make a mistake, you die, which keeps you on your toes." Still, it's better than having somebody with no sense of speed at all.



The new Top Gear season features more behind-the-scenes stuff than ever, and this short interview lets Ross flaunt his brand new



He's long been a fan of the rugged British 4x4. But he also owns tractors, earth-moving equipment, and an Abbott 433 self-propelled gun, which he calls his "Tank." Ross says that not only is he allowed to drive it on the road, but it's also exempt from the congestion charge.



Still, the Kahn Defender takes things in the complete opposite direction with a cool body kit, fine leather and a flat paintjob you wouldn't even want to get muddy, much less chipped.



Kahn also spoils the passengers with an array of upgrades, such as the GTB sports seats finished with distinctive quilted and perforated leather, panoramic glass sunroof, leather upgrades to the dashboard and instrument binnacle, machined aluminum vented foot pedals and aluminum and leather steering wheel.



Sadly, the Defender is dead. But fans like Ross Noble and tuning packages like this one might keep it alive for a little longer.



The time-honored tradition of Ross breaking the first car was not stopped by Toyota's legendary reliability, as the new "reasonably fast" GT86 enjoyed a mild crash. But at least the weather was dry enough for a fast lap.The British comedian has always said that going fast on a bike is different because "if you make a mistake, you die, which keeps you on your toes." Still, it's better than having somebody with no sense of speed at all.The new Top Gear season features more behind-the-scenes stuff than ever, and this short interview lets Ross flaunt his brand new Land Rover Defender tuned by Kahn... or at least we think it's new.He's long been a fan of the rugged British 4x4. But he also owns tractors, earth-moving equipment, and an Abbott 433 self-propelled gun, which he calls his "Tank." Ross says that not only is he allowed to drive it on the road, but it's also exempt from the congestion charge.Still, the Kahn Defender takes things in the complete opposite direction with a cool body kit, fine leather and a flat paintjob you wouldn't even want to get muddy, much less chipped.Kahn also spoils the passengers with an array of upgrades, such as the GTB sports seats finished with distinctive quilted and perforated leather, panoramic glass sunroof, leather upgrades to the dashboard and instrument binnacle, machined aluminum vented foot pedals and aluminum and leather steering wheel.Sadly, the Defender is dead. But fans like Ross Noble and tuning packages like this one might keep it alive for a little longer.