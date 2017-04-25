autoevolution

Ross Noble Talks about GT86 Top Gear Lap, Brings His Kahn Defender

 
25 Apr 2017, 12:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
Comedian Ross Noble was one of the most memorable guests of the old Top Gear. So naturally, they called him back even without Clarkson doing the interviewing.
The time-honored tradition of Ross breaking the first car was not stopped by Toyota's legendary reliability, as the new "reasonably fast" GT86 enjoyed a mild crash. But at least the weather was dry enough for a fast lap.

The British comedian has always said that going fast on a bike is different because "if you make a mistake, you die, which keeps you on your toes." Still, it's better than having somebody with no sense of speed at all.

The new Top Gear season features more behind-the-scenes stuff than ever, and this short interview lets Ross flaunt his brand new Land Rover Defender tuned by Kahn... or at least we think it's new.

He's long been a fan of the rugged British 4x4. But he also owns tractors, earth-moving equipment, and an Abbott 433 self-propelled gun, which he calls his "Tank." Ross says that not only is he allowed to drive it on the road, but it's also exempt from the congestion charge.

Still, the Kahn Defender takes things in the complete opposite direction with a cool body kit, fine leather and a flat paintjob you wouldn't even want to get muddy, much less chipped.

Kahn also spoils the passengers with an array of upgrades, such as the GTB sports seats finished with distinctive quilted and perforated leather, panoramic glass sunroof, leather upgrades to the dashboard and instrument binnacle, machined aluminum vented foot pedals and aluminum and leather steering wheel.

Sadly, the Defender is dead. But fans like Ross Noble and tuning packages like this one might keep it alive for a little longer.

Top Gear ross noble toyota gt 86
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78