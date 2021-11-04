Rome Will Be Among the First European Cities To Test Volocopter's Air Taxi

Volocopter is continuously working on expanding its customer list, aiming to revolutionize urban air mobility with its VoloCity air taxi. And it looks like Rome will be among the first European cities to try it.
Right now, the VoloCity is on display in the heart of the city, in Piazza San Silvestro, for all the passersby to admire and to get a glimpse of the future. Volocopter recently announced a partnership with Aeroporti di Roma (the largest airport in Italy) and Atlantia, a shareholder in both companies. The agreement strives to bring air taxis to Rome, with urban air mobility aiming to decongest city centers all across the world.
Volocopter’s service will offer an emission-free mode of transportation for people and goods. The German company claims its VoloCity aircraft will be able to get passengers from Fiumicino’s Leonardo Da Vinci airport to the center of Rome and back in just 20 minutes.
The VoloCity will start as an aircraft with a two-people capacity, one of whom will be the pilot. Eventually though, the company wants to make its air taxi fully autonomous.
The VoloCity is equipped with 18 rotors with a diameter of 7.5 ft (2.3 m) each, powered by the same number of motors. With an overall diameter of 37 ft (11.3 m), the VoloCity reaches a top speed of 68 mph (110 kph). Its battery pack consists of nine units installed onboard, offering a range of approximately 21 miles (35 km). The batteries of the VoloCity are easily replaceable, a process that takes around five minutes.
As for the payload of the aircraft, it has a maximum take-off weight of 1,984 lbs (900 kg), with 1,543 lb (700 kg) of them representing the empty weight of the VoloCity. The rest is for passengers and their luggage.
Volocopter plans to bring the VoloCity to the city of Rome within the next two, three years.
