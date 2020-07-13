Rolls-Royce Phantom Aerodynamic Coupe Rendering Has Just the Right Dose of Retro

Michelin Tires and Maxion Wheels Bring Us a Flexible Wheel

Rolls-Royce models are probably some of the least aerodynamic cars out there, and the release of the Cullinan SUV did very little to change that. It's what happens when the first thing that air hits is a 20 square-foot chromed perfectly vertical grille. 4 photos SUV when the limousine was already so bulky.



Obviously, not everyone is happy about this complete disregard toward aerodynamics, which probably how the Rolls-Royce Phantom Aerodynamic Coupe came to be. A quick look at the beautiful



Indeed, the front is as Rolls-Roycesque as you would expect: you can use it instead of a bubble level when trying to make sure something is perfectly upright. That being said, it looks quite a bit more modern than the current models while retaining a clear link to the brand's image. It looks to us like the kind of direction Rolls-Royce might take when (if) the carmaker goes the electric way.



But if the front is only serviceable, the rest of the car is absolutely breathtaking. It's a perfect marriage between a clean, modern design and the kind of visual cues that evoke the interwar period. There's nothing that says "aristocracy" more efficiently than a covered rear wheel, and this rendering from Yosuke Yamada manages to bring this forgotten element into the 21st century expertly.



Rolls-Royce Phantom Aerodynamic Coupeìç #rollsroyce #rollsroycephantom #cardesigncommunity #cardesign #transportationdesign #mixmedia #automotivedesign #personalproject A post shared by Yosuke Yamada (@ysssk86) on Jul 12, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

But that's also a big part of Rolls-Royce's charm. People are now talking about the grille on the new BMW 4 Series, but the only reason that grabbed so much attention was that it didn't sit on a car the size of a yacht, like in the case of Rolls. These things are huge, and if the pictures can hide their massive dimensions by keeping everything in proportion (large car, large grille, large wheels), spot one in traffic and you'll wonder why anyone felt the need for an SUV when the limousine was already so bulky.

Obviously, not everyone is happy about this complete disregard toward aerodynamics, which probably how the Rolls-Royce Phantom Aerodynamic Coupe came to be. A quick look at the beautiful rendering makes it abundantly clear that the "aerodynamic" part only refers to the rear half.

Indeed, the front is as Rolls-Roycesque as you would expect: you can use it instead of a bubble level when trying to make sure something is perfectly upright. That being said, it looks quite a bit more modern than the current models while retaining a clear link to the brand's image. It looks to us like the kind of direction Rolls-Royce might take when (if) the carmaker goes the electric way.

But if the front is only serviceable, the rest of the car is absolutely breathtaking. It's a perfect marriage between a clean, modern design and the kind of visual cues that evoke the interwar period. There's nothing that says "aristocracy" more efficiently than a covered rear wheel, and this rendering from Yosuke Yamada manages to bring this forgotten element into the 21st century expertly.

It also gives the Rolls a slightly less flattering Citroen vibe, but that's more something for the French brand to be proud of than for the British one to be ashamed of. All in all, the Phantom Aerodynamic Coupe is a great effort that only needs one more thing to be truly complete: a better name.