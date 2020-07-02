Rolls-Royce Cars Look Like This When Drawn By Imaginative Kids

Whenever you feel weary and fret the whole world is against you just turn to the inner kid. This might not have been the catch behind Rolls-Royce's idea to set up the Young Designer Competition but seeing the recently revealed shortlist of entries it sure works just like a friendly pat on the back. Or 5,000 of them, received from kids aged 16 or (way) less than send them from more than 80 locations across the globe.

200 photos