Rolls-Royce Cars Look Like This When Drawn By Imaginative Kids

Whenever you feel weary and fret the whole world is against you just turn to the inner kid. This might not have been the catch behind Rolls-Royce's idea to set up the Young Designer Competition but seeing the recently revealed shortlist of entries it sure works just like a friendly pat on the back. Or 5,000 of them, received from kids aged 16 or (way) less than send them from more than 80 locations across the globe.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars says everything started as a way to “stimulate design talent, inspire greatness and provide a welcome distraction for children living self-isolation” because of the current social-distancing measures. We tend to agree, but we also think this all started as an idea coming from a parent – one looking to give something interesting to do to the kids.
Remember, the little ones are experiencing this whole global health crisis just as intense as us – or even more so, since they don’t have all the emotional ‘protection’ barriers in place just yet. And it’s been especially hard for many of them – isolated from the world, from their schoolmates and friends, always in between four walls.
We have seen many automakers and designers try to alleviate these woes with drawings depicting our beloved two- or four-wheeled machines. But Rolls-Royce went exactly the other way around. They asked kids, aged 16 and below, to send their imaginative takes on a dream Rolls-Royce from the future – allowing them in the process to fantasize any features they wanted.
The competition started in the beginning of April and its success led to an extension of the time limit from mid-May to June 2nd. The company has even devised a separate online portal for the entire world to view the shortlisted entries. Come mid-July we will know the official winners - the jury is busy deliberating.
The prize is going to be amazingly simple, yet overwhelmingly appropriate: the design will be illustrated by the Rolls-Royce professionals. Meanwhile, anyone with kids out there should still encourage them to dream and never settle for anything less than everything they imagined...
