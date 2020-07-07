Rolls-Royce Hides a Secret Message on the Wraith, Calls It Krypto

Ever since they became self-aware and started communicating, humans have been trying to send coded messages to one another. This inclination for all things hidden led to the creation of entirely new languages of various forms, some more complicated, others less so.
Now known as cryptography, or cryptology, communication through hidden messages is presently mostly a habit of intelligence services, who need to trick the enemy into believing or not believing something. We’re not sure what Rolls-Royce is trying to do.
The British carmaker announced this week the launch of a limited edition of the Wraith called Kryptos. Don’t expect major changes in mechanics or features, but do expect to spent hours trying to decode a message the carmaker hid on and within the car.
Apparently the idea of releasing this special edition popped into the head of Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer, Katrin Lehmann, a fan of cryptography. The woman apparently believes gifting the luxury car with an encrypted cipher could prove very interesting for the carmaker’s customers.
So, what the hell is Rolls talking about? Well, it says each of the 50 cars of the Wraith Kryptos Collection “carries within it an encrypted cipher.” For most of us, the cipher is supposed to look like fancy mumbo jumbo, but for those that look closer and “have the key” should undercover something.
Where is this cipher? All over the place, starting from the base of the Spirit of Ecstasy, going through the color scheme on the Wraith, and ending inside, on the fabric on the seats.
As for the “key” Rolls mentions, we have no idea what that is. We do know that only two people “at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood know the full resolution of the sequence,” namely the designer of and the company’s CEO.
Whoever cracks the code – for that to happen, you of course need to own a Wraith Kryptos, so this is not for everyone – are promised an enlightening conclusion.
