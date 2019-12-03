Oblivion-Like Bubble Ship Shows Spaceships Can Be Anything We Want

5 Sleeker 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost II Glides Over the Nurburgring

4 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Coupe Looks Amazing, Concept Has Wraith Rear End

3 This Cullinan Is the Darkest Black Badge Rolls-Royce Yet

2 Rolls-Royce Ends Ghost Production, Prepares to Roll Out All-New Model

1 Fake Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Actually a Chevy Truck, Has Bird Hood Ornament

More on this:

Rolls-Royce Auctions Red Phantom Commission to Benefit AIDS Charity

Celebrating 115 years of luxury, Rolls-Royce is more successful than ever before. The profitability brought by the know-how and financial status of the BMW Group has helped the British manufacturer soar to new heights, and special commissions are one of the perks of Rolls-Royce in this day and age. 21 photos



Bidding is open from December 4th through the 13th, and proceeds from the auction will benefit an AIDS charity. Stylized as (RED), the charity founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver engages people from all walks of life to fight against the acquired immune deficiency syndrome. Freddie Mercury of Queen is one of the most famous examples of people who succumbed to complications of AIDS, and in 2018 alone, around 770,000 people died from related illnesses.



“It is an honor and privilege to present this one-of-a-kind commission,” said Martin Fritsches. “Every member of our team is deeply inspired by this world-class commission and equally by the importance of the cause that it was created to support (RED)’s fight to end AIDS,” concluded the president and chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the Americas region.



In addition to the car, the bidder who’ll win the auction will collaborate with contemporary artist Micklaene Thomas to create a custom wrap for the exterior of the one-off Phantom. The wrap is based on an original work of art “inspired by the Red Phantom for the collector” according to Rolls-Royce.



The Crystal finish of the Magma Red paintwork is one of the highlights of the commission, featuring particles of crystal in the upper layers of the paint. The luminescent finish is complemented by Brilliant Arctic White leather upholstery, Mugello Red garnish, the Shooting Starlight headliner option, as well as the Red Regatta Sails housed within the single-piece glass extending across the instrument panel.



By special, the Double R certainly means special – inside and out. Take the Red Commission Phantom as a prime example of what the craftsmen and women in Goodwood can produce, a bespoke ultra-luxury vehicle that’s looking for a new owner through an online auction run by RM Sotheby’s.Bidding is open from December 4th through the 13th, and proceeds from the auction will benefit an AIDS charity. Stylized as (RED), the charity founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver engages people from all walks of life to fight against the acquired immune deficiency syndrome. Freddie Mercury of Queen is one of the most famous examples of people who succumbed to complications of AIDS, and in 2018 alone, around 770,000 people died from related illnesses.“It is an honor and privilege to present this one-of-a-kind commission,” said Martin Fritsches. “Every member of our team is deeply inspired by this world-class commission and equally by the importance of the cause that it was created to support (RED)’s fight to end AIDS,” concluded the president and chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the Americas region.In addition to the car, the bidder who’ll win the auction will collaborate with contemporary artist Micklaene Thomas to create a custom wrap for the exterior of the one-off Phantom. The wrap is based on an original work of art “inspired by the Red Phantom for the collector” according to Rolls-Royce.The Crystal finish of the Magma Red paintwork is one of the highlights of the commission, featuring particles of crystal in the upper layers of the paint. The luminescent finish is complemented by Brilliant Arctic White leather upholstery, Mugello Red garnish, the Shooting Starlight headliner option, as well as the Red Regatta Sails housed within the single-piece glass extending across the instrument panel. Rolls-Royce calls the latter feature The Gallery because what’s behind the glass can only be described as artwork.

load press release