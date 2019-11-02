autoevolution
 

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Coupe Looks Amazing, Concept Has Wraith Rear End

2 Nov 2019
If you can't beat them, join them - this is what I told myself after coming across this sketch portraying a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Coupe. You see, SUV Coupes never found a place in the garage that is my heart and yet this one is different.
From the original BMW X6 to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, most crossovers of the kind fall short of a purpose any coupe, regardless of its form, should achieve: pleasing the eye.

However, while most machines of the sort sacrifice rear headroom for... not looking that different to the models they're based on, this Cullinan Coup actually makes a design statement.

Then again, the styling of this machine doesn't just involve a somewhat sloping roofline. Instead, the top of this Goodwood toy has been borrowed from the Wraith, which is the two-door incarnation of the Ghost.

As such, the Cullinan itself has been given a two-door conversion. And, instead of trying to make this work with the tall posterior of the SUV, the design actually integrates the posterior of the Wraith.

As for the hands behind those "writing instruments", we only have the Instagram name of the artist (hm_park_joseph), since the account is no longer active.

Of course, this Rolls-Royce Cullinan Coupe reminds one of another British SUV that has given up its rear door, namely the Range Rover SV Coupe.

And while the official limited edition was axed before any example could reach the work, a London-based specialist announced its own take on the matter (think: Niels Van Roij Design, who gave us the Tesla Model S Shooting Brake).

So, is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Coup possible? Well, perhaps a specialist like also-British Kahn Design could bring such a project to life in a job that would be the opposite of the process which led to the introduction of the Long Nose Defender.

