5 Xiaomi’s First Car Will Be Either an SUV or a Sedan, Pricing Details Also Shared

4 Xiaomi Says It Decided to Build an Apple Car Rival in Just 75 Days

2 After Apple, Xiaomi, and Huawei, Another Tech Company Wants to Launch a Car

1 Xiaomi Trademarks the “Internet of Vehicles” as Part of Car Project

Robot Vacuum Manufacturer Roborock Might End Up Building a Car

Everybody wants to launch a car these days, and after Apple, all the big names in the tech industry are currently looking into ways to expand in the automotive market. 1 photo



It’s Roborock, the company that’s mostly known for building robot vacuum cleaners, as the firm has recently applied for a new trademark that could mark its first step in the car biz.



As per a report from



While some tech companies are planning a gradual expansion in the car world and stick with baby steps, joining forces with a traditional automotive company to supply new-generation systems, this trademark suggests that Roborock wants to go the same route like Apple and build a full vehicle from scratch.



Of course, very little is known at this point, and Roborock could very well give up on its car ambitions at all if something doesn’t go as planned. Still, for the time being, it’s pretty clear more and more tech companies are currently envisioning a future where they would step out of their comfort zone and search for profits in the automotive industry.



Xiaomi, Roborock’s biggest ally in the tech world, has already



Xiaomi aims to compete directly against Apple, as the iPhone maker is now seeking a partner to manufacture its So right now, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO , and possibly others are currently exploring approaches to become big players in the car industry, but in the coming years, a surprise name might join this growing tech club as well.It’s Roborock, the company that’s mostly known for building robot vacuum cleaners, as the firm has recently applied for a new trademark that could mark its first step in the car biz.As per a report from China , Roborock applied for “Rock Smart Car,” which at first glance is a sign that the company wants to build a vehicle from scratch.While some tech companies are planning a gradual expansion in the car world and stick with baby steps, joining forces with a traditional automotive company to supply new-generation systems, this trademark suggests that Roborock wants to go the same route like Apple and build a full vehicle from scratch.Of course, very little is known at this point, and Roborock could very well give up on its car ambitions at all if something doesn’t go as planned. Still, for the time being, it’s pretty clear more and more tech companies are currently envisioning a future where they would step out of their comfort zone and search for profits in the automotive industry.Xiaomi, Roborock’s biggest ally in the tech world, has already confirmed plans to launch an EV , with the company likely to launch this project in 2023 or 2024 at the earliest.Xiaomi aims to compete directly against Apple, as the iPhone maker is now seeking a partner to manufacture its highly anticipated Apple Car , also expected to see the daylight in three or four years if everything goes according to the plan.