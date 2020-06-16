Rivian R1T Ad Is All About Family Fun, Will Strike a Chord

As of Now, All Tesla Model S Long Range Plus EVs Come With 402 Miles EPA Range

In a completely unsurprising move given the international health crisis, Rivian pushed back the release date of the R1T electric pickup truck to a tentative 2021, instead of late 2020. 31 photos



Rivian calls both the R1T and the R1S Electric Adventure Vehicles, so this most recent ad is about bringing the adventure home – at the Rivian family, no less. This video is meant as a thank you to the families who have worked with Rivian, especially during these trying times, but make no mistake about it: it’s an ad. It’s just packaged differently, in a way that’s bound or meant to tug at the heartstrings.



“As a small thank you, we surprised a few of them at their homes and let them put the final touches on one of our test vehicles,” Rivian says in the description of the video. “To all our Rivian families, we love being on this adventure with you.”



The pre-production R1T was wrapped in white, with outlines of boats, wildlife, trees, and other stuff you normally associate with the adventurous lifestyle, perfect for filling in with color. In short, to promote the truck, Rivian turned it into a giant, rolling coloring book, sending it out to families to leave their mark (quite literally so) on it.



There isn't much any adventure-seeking being done in this video, and it doesn't include any new details or specs. It is meant to build a brand image, and it does so by delivering some fun family content but in a way that doesn't come across as forced.



