Rivian Partners With Under Canvas To Offer Waypoints Chargers at Camping Sites in the U.S.

Rivian marketed itself as an adventure vehicle maker and remains true to this promise. The R1S and R1T are well prepared for adventure and Rivian owners know they can rely on tailor-made services that help them stay mobile in the most beautiful areas of the United States. A new partnership with Under Canvas will see Rivian Waypoints chargers pop up at camping sites throughout the U.S.
Rivian found a good niche in the automotive market and it’s not shy to exploit it. At least for now, the R1S SUV and R1T pick-up trucks are the only electric vehicles promoted as adventure rides. Remember, this is a world where people still believe you cannot venture outside built-up areas in an electric car. Rivian alleviates this by offering remote assistance for drivers that may remain stranded with a dead battery away from the world.
If that’s not good enough, you should know Rivian is also working behind the scenes to make charging possible in places you wouldn’t think it is. The American startup is on a run building EV chargers in remote adventure areas, including in the most popular national parks through a partnership with Adopt a Charger. Now, Rivian announced a new partnership with Under Canvas to install their Waypoints chargers at the most beautiful camping sites in the U.S.
Rivian Waypoints are similar to Tesla’s Destination Network, offering level two charging. They are suitable for overnight charging, and deploying them directly at campsites allows Rivian owners to roam worry-free in more remote areas. For now, the Waypoints chargers will first become available at Under Canvas Moab and Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase in time for the 2022 season.
According to an Under Canvas statement, the chargers will be exclusively for guest use and during months of operation only. Thanks to a standard connector, the EV chargers will be open to all types of electric vehicles. They add around 25 miles (40 km) of range per hour, with charging speeds depending on the site.
