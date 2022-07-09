Rivian Motors First Production R1S SUVs Slated for Fall Deliveries

For over 90,000 customers on the waiting list to take delivery of their Rivian R1T pick up or R1S SUV, the wait is growing shorter as the company announced deliveries would begin in late August or September.
While production of the R1T spiked in the second quarter to 4,401 units, deliveries have yet to start for R1S buyers. Automotive News reported 2,045 new vehicle registrations for the R1T from January to May, while no R1S vehicles have been registered. Of the small numbers of R1S SUV's produced, only CEO RJ Scaringe and some senior-level management have taken delivery.
The boxy design with nearly 15 inches of potential ground clearance, will be in a class by itself in the electric luxury SUV market. The three-row R1S boasts 845 hp in a four-motor version with an EPA-estimated range of 316 miles (508 kilometers). Fast charging capabilities can potentially add 140 miles (225 kilometers) in 20 minutes.
Rivian's factory is a former Mitsubishi facility located in Normal, Illinois with the capacity to produce 150,000 vehicles per year. The company's previously reported goal for 2022 of producing 25,000 remains in place with total number of vehicles produced since production began late last year stands at 7,969. The goal is comprised of R1T and R1S models in addition to delivery vans for Amazon. Amazon currently has an initial order for 100,000 vans.
The R1T starts at $67,500 for the base model, but most purchases have been for upgrades above $70,000. The R1S is priced at $85.575, while an Model X begins at $125,940. Production on a less expensive dual-motor R1S is planned for 2024 deliveries.
CEO RJ Scaringe thanked suppliers and staff in a tweet on July 6th and intimated supply chain and production woes may be easing.
Originally formed as Avera Motors in 2009 (changed to Rivian in 2011) the company is focused on autonomous and electric vehicles. They currently offer two models of electric vehicles; the R1T pick up truck and the R1S SUV.
Supply chain and production are ramping! We just announced production of 4,401 vehicles for Q2 bringing our cumulative total since start of production to 7,969 — keeping us on track to reach our year-end goals. Thank you to our team & suppliers.— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) July 6, 2022