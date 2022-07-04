Rivian Removes Statement To Build 3,500 Charging Stations by 2023 From Its Website

Rivian ended 2021 with great results, only to sink in the first months of 2022. Production glitches, supply chain problems, and price increase blunders have tanked Rivian stock as well as people’s optimism toward the company. Now, it appears that Rivian is backing away from the initial plan to build 3,500 charging stations by the end of next year.
One of the greatest assets Tesla has is its Supercharger network. No wonder Rivian wanted to have its own charging network, and it called it Rivian Adventure Network. The ambitious plan unveiled two years ago was to build 3,500 charging stations at 600 U.S. and Canada locations by the end of 2023. It’s all great until you find out that Rivian only managed to install its charging stations at three locations in Colorado and California.
It’s not only that, but according to a tweet by Phillip.png (@pmsyyz), Rivian has removed any indication of the previously-set deadline from its website. It looks like Rivian is not committed anymore to building all those charging stations by the end of 2023. Just like with the R1T production and deliveries, customers’ expectations also need to scale back when it comes to Rivian Adventure Network.
It is clear that Rivian doesn’t think it’s possible to build all those charging stations by the end of next year. They might do it slower or not at all, considering the limited number of Rivian vehicles on the road today. Considering the latest production update at the end of the first quarter, Rivian delivered around 2,500 vehicles, many of them to their own employees.
Not that Rivian customers would badly need those charging stations, but they were a nice thing to have, considering all the capabilities of an R1T electric pickup truck. As you know, Rivian builds its vehicles with a CCS charging plug, and they are thus able to use the vast majority of third-party charging stations.
BREAKING: @Rivian has removed build out target of "by the end of 2023" from their charging network webpage. Only 2 Rivian Adventure Network sites open currently. @RANtracker Old tweet: https://t.co/tpBdNUUh1b @WholeMarsBlog @MarcoRPTesla pic.twitter.com/9dzODnakn4— Phillip.png ???????????????????????????????????? (@pmsyyz) June 29, 2022