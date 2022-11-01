RigiTech Gets Approval for BVLOS Drone Delivery Route Over Lake Geneva in Switzerland

Swiss drone developer RigiTech just reached an important milestone, performing a long-range BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flight over Lake Geneva in Switzerland with its Eiger aircraft.
According to the manufacturer, this flight represents an important milestone for the advancement of the drone delivery industry in Switzerland and an important step in the company’s expansion journey in the healthcare sector. RigiTech’s flagship drone, the Eiger, flew over Lake Geneva to a laboratory and back, with this first route between the Swiss cantons connecting Cologny (Geneva) with the rooftop of the aforementioned laboratory in Coppet (Vaud).
The Eiger landed on the lab’s rooftop to allow easy access for the medical staff to the delivered package and then returned to Geneva in less than 10 minutes. Getting the approval for the BVLOS route was a project that took RigiTech several months to complete, with the company requiring several organizations to collaborate, including the Geneve Police, the Cologny Municipality, the Office cantonal de l’agriculture et de la nature (OCAN), as well as the FOCA (Federal Office of Civil Aviation).
With the newly established drone delivery route, RigiTech can now offer urgent transportation of medical goods and supplies, saving up to 90 minutes in delivery time compared to ground transportation during rush hour. The Eiger is rugged and capable, being able to access difficult areas and withstand winds up to 33 mph (54 kph). It offers a maximum payload capacity of 6.6 lb (3 kg) and can fly over 62 miles (100 km) on a battery charge.
Eiger’s delivery route over Lake Geneva was a challenging one that required consideration and attention toward the local fauna, which had to be protected. Moreover, RigiTech had to also be vigilant about the ongoing boat traffic on the water. But even so, the Swiss drone technology company managed to successfully coordinate the flights relying on valuable info from the CGN (Compagnie Generale de Navigation).
The recently achieved milestone marks the fifth European country to grant BVLOS authorizations and the fourth one for RigiTech's Eiger drone.
