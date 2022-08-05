Drone Delivery Canada Gets the Green Light to Transport Dangerous Items via Drone

Toronto-based drone technology company Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has recently received approval from the Canadian aviation authorities for the transportation of dangerous goods. DDC boasts of currently being the only remotely piloted aircraft system operator in the country to be allowed to conduct flights beyond visual line of sight as well as the only one to transport these kinds of items.
The recently issued certificate for the Transportation of Dangerous Goods (TDG) allows DDC to transport medication and lab specimens that are classified as dangerous items. Those items will be delivered for the University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine as part of its Remote Communities Drone Transport Initiative. Drone Delivery Canada plays an important role in this program because its drones make it possible for the cargo to reach hard-to-access areas. DDC’s goods are transported for the benefit of the Stellat’en First Nation and the Village of Fraser Lake in Central Northern British Columbia.
The items are delivered using DDC’s Sparrow drone and its DroneSpot takeoff and landing zones on a two-way route, following aviation regulations. With a maximum range of 20 km (12.4 miles) and a payload capacity of 4 kg (8.8 lb), the Sparrow is not even the largest, most powerful aircraft in the company’s fleet. It has eight electric motors, can fly at a top speed of 80 kph (50 mph), and has a maximum takeoff weight of 25 kg (55 lb).
DDC’s most capable drone is the heavy-lift Condor helicopter, which offers a range of 200 km (124 miles) and can carry a payload of up to 180 kg (approx. 400 lb), at a speed of 120 kph (74.5 mph).
In addition to providing the necessary hardware, DDC also has its proprietary software system (FLYTE). The Canadian company offers its platform as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for global customers.
The items are delivered using DDC’s Sparrow drone and its DroneSpot takeoff and landing zones on a two-way route, following aviation regulations. With a maximum range of 20 km (12.4 miles) and a payload capacity of 4 kg (8.8 lb), the Sparrow is not even the largest, most powerful aircraft in the company’s fleet. It has eight electric motors, can fly at a top speed of 80 kph (50 mph), and has a maximum takeoff weight of 25 kg (55 lb).
DDC’s most capable drone is the heavy-lift Condor helicopter, which offers a range of 200 km (124 miles) and can carry a payload of up to 180 kg (approx. 400 lb), at a speed of 120 kph (74.5 mph).
In addition to providing the necessary hardware, DDC also has its proprietary software system (FLYTE). The Canadian company offers its platform as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for global customers.