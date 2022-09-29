Wingcopter Is Testing the Delivery of Consumer Goods by Drone in Rural Parts of Germany

More on this:

1 Wingcopter Raises $42M, Teams Up With One of the Largest Grocery Retailers in Germany

2 Wingcopter Announces "The Largest Commercial Deployment" in the Delivery Drone Industry

3 Wingcopter's Delivery Drone Marks Another Milestone in the U.S. Type Certification Process

4 Wingcopter's Flexible, All-Weather Drones Will Deliver Spare Parts for Offshore Wind Farms

5 Wingcopter's Flagship Triple-Drop Drone Aims to Make the Peruvian Andes More Hospitable