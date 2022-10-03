Right-Hand Drive BMW M4 CSL Poses for the Camera in the UK

Unveiled a few months ago, the BMW M4 CSL has now been brought forward in yet another official manner, with the brand’s UK division putting the spotlight on the right-hand drive version.
Static and dynamic shots of the track-focused premium compact sports coupe have been released, and they can be seen in the image gallery above.
Before checking them out, we will remind you that production of the BMW M4 CSL is limited to 1,000 units, of which 100 were allocated to the United Kingdom. Pricing starts at £128,820 (equal to $143,772), and it is unknown how many are still up for grabs – if there are any. In the United States, the model kicks off at $139,900, excluding the $995 destination charge, dealer fees, and options.
The spiritual successor to the E46 M3 CSL, and M4 GTS is lighter and more powerful than the normal M4s. It sports unique chassis tuning, exposed carbon fiber surfaces, has more advanced aerodynamics, and can be had in a few exclusive exterior shades, with the body bedecked by the special roundels that celebrate the M Division’s 50th anniversary. The wheels measure 19 inches at the front, and 20 inches at the rear, and they were wrapped in 275/35 and 285/30 tires respectively.
Aided by a punchier version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which has some new internals, the M4 CSL does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds, and can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.7 seconds from rest. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which delivers the thrust to the rear wheels, the engine develops 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW), 40 ps (39 hp / 29 kW) more than the M4 Competition Coupe, and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque. BMW says that it completed the long version of the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7:20.207.
Before checking them out, we will remind you that production of the BMW M4 CSL is limited to 1,000 units, of which 100 were allocated to the United Kingdom. Pricing starts at £128,820 (equal to $143,772), and it is unknown how many are still up for grabs – if there are any. In the United States, the model kicks off at $139,900, excluding the $995 destination charge, dealer fees, and options.
The spiritual successor to the E46 M3 CSL, and M4 GTS is lighter and more powerful than the normal M4s. It sports unique chassis tuning, exposed carbon fiber surfaces, has more advanced aerodynamics, and can be had in a few exclusive exterior shades, with the body bedecked by the special roundels that celebrate the M Division’s 50th anniversary. The wheels measure 19 inches at the front, and 20 inches at the rear, and they were wrapped in 275/35 and 285/30 tires respectively.
Aided by a punchier version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which has some new internals, the M4 CSL does the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds, and can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 10.7 seconds from rest. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which delivers the thrust to the rear wheels, the engine develops 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW), 40 ps (39 hp / 29 kW) more than the M4 Competition Coupe, and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque. BMW says that it completed the long version of the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7:20.207.