Rigged Land Rover Defender Scale Model Helps Woman Avoid Coronavirus Infection

When life hands you coronaviruses, you use every weapon and toy in your arsenal to avoid infection. For one woman in China, that proved to be a rigged Land Rover Defender scale model.
As of February 4, 2020, there have been 20,471 reported cases of the novel Coronavirus and 425 deaths in China. The infection started in Wuhan and spread throughout the country, and then worldwide. As of the time of press, there is still no cure for the Coronavirus, which can prove deadly in the elderly or those with a compromised immune system.
One of the tips the World Health Organization has to avoid infection is to maintain social distancing, as the virus spreads through what is known as “droplet infection.” Aka when someone coughs, sneezes or spits in your direction and you end up inhaling those droplets.
One woman from Jinan, the Shandong province, where authorities have recommended that all companies shut down until February 10 to avoid further spreading of the virus, found the perfect way to get her groceries without leaving the house. Surgical masks are so yesterday.
With help from a modified Traxxas TRX-4 Land Rover Defender 1/10 scale model, she got steamed buns from a shop about a quarter a mile away from her home. She sent the remote-controlled car to the shop and instructed the worker to put the steamed buns into the box in the trailer.
The New York Post reports that she had written her phone number down on the box, which allowed the owner to charge her via phone. She also communicated with the workers via two-way radio, though the exact position of it on the rig is uncertain.
You can see video of the woman’s experiment in the tweet below. Three cameras are visible on the Defender: two on the roof, one facing forward and one backwards, and a third one on the trailer. The car has a range of about half a mile, so the woman knew for a fact it would make it to the store without a problem.
The video also shows her disinfecting the entire rig before touching it, which is also in accordance to WHO guidelines. As for those saying online that she still ate contaminated food, she needn’t worry on that account: the only items of food that pose any risk of infection are meats that aren’t properly and thoroughly cooked.
