Riders of Kawasaki Celebrated At AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

 
31 May 2017
by
The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, will be the location for this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days featuring Riders of Kawasaki (ROK), which will showcase the riders and machines that have made the Japanese manufacturer famous for more than fifty years in America.
The Kawasaki brand has a rich heritage of performance, exemplified by the launch of the Mach III 500 cc two-stroke triple in 1969 and then the legendary four-cylinder 900 cc Z1 which was revealed four years later.

“Since 1966, Kawasaki has delivered on its promise to provide American motorcyclists high-performance fun, sensible transportation, the keys to two-wheeled adventure and everything in between,” said AMA Chief Operations Officer Jeff Massey. “AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring Riders of Kawasaki, will tell the stories of the men and women who have enjoyed Kawasaki’s incredible machines, from the 1966 Samurai to the breathtaking 2017 Ninja H2R, and in the off-road arena.”

The event was specially designed this year to attract fans of the Kawasaki brand. Visitors who are already AMA members ca also join the Riders of Kawasaki group at no additional charge. This will grant them special benefits such as 10 percent discounts on all purchases on Kawasaki’s online shop.

“Kawasaki and ROK, Powered by the AMA, are proud to be a part of AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which draws tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts each year,” said Greg Lasiewski, Senior Brand Communications/Sponsorships, and ROK Specialist. “We encourage all Kawasaki riders to make the trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to experience this great event firsthand.”

The AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, featuring ROK, is also an annual fundraiser for the nonprofit AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Apart from the special featuring of the Japanese bike maker, the full event includes shows, seminars, demo rides, live music, the American Motor Drome Wall of Death, and nearly 1,000 independent vendors.

The event will be held between July 7 - 9 and tickets are available here. A weekend pass is $60, and kids under 12 get in for free.
