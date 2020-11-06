Ride-Sharing Driver Gets Jail Time After Pocketing Lost iPhone

Leaving behind our smartphones in a Uber is something that happens way too often, but fortunately for the future of humanity, many of the drivers out there actually return these gadgets to their owners.
When they don’t, however, the miracle of technology comes in handy, and the living proof in this regard is the story of a Grab driver that eventually received jail time after pocketing a lost iPhone.
More specifically, Fok Kar Lam, the 42-year-old driver working for Singapore-based Grab, was sentenced to 12 days in prison for not returning the iPhone 11 to a customer that left the device on the back seat after getting a ride in his car.
After the customer figured out their iPhone was missing, she used another phone to call it, only that nobody answered. Using the Grab app, she tried to reach out to Fok to tell him there’s an iPhone on the back seat, but the driver did not respond.
Oddly enough, the universe really wanted Fok to avoid jail time, but according to local media, the man himself really had different plans.
When another customer booked Fok for a ride, they noticed the iPhone in the car and handed them to the driver in order to send it to Grab to eventually give it back to the owner. Only that the Fok just put the phone near the gear shift before eventually pocketing the smartphone once and for what he hoped to be all. But it wasn’t.
The owner of the device turned to Find My iPhone, an Apple feature that allows users to track their devices on the map. She quickly discovered that the iPhone was traveling between various destinations, and this was an indication the device was still in the car. After reaching out to the police and handing over the information collected by Find My iPhone, the law enforcement managed to track down Fok, only that by that time, the iPhone was already gone for eternity.
The man eventually pleaded guilty and thus received 12 days in prison, though the $1,000 iPhone has never been found. For what it’s worth, it can’t even be used if a passcode is in place, so the man just spends nearly two weeks away from home for literally nothing.
