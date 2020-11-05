10-Year-Old Google Maps Error Sends American Voters to the Wrong Location

Google Maps is most of the time a really accurate navigation product, but as some voters in the Arden-Arcade area in Sacramento County, California, discovered on their own, an old-school sign on the side of the road always comes in handy.
More specifically, Google Maps directed Americans who wanted to vote at the Fulton-El Camino Recreation and Park District building at Howe Avenue Park to 3097 Cottage Way where the Cottage Park facilities are actually located.
The correct address is not that far from the point where Google Maps pointed all these users, as it’s some one mile away on exactly the same street, but a report from Fox40 reveals that several people got lost anyway after being directed to the wrong spot.
Oddly enough, it looks like this error on Google Maps isn’t entirely new, as it’s been there for some 10 years. And during this whole time, district officials have been trying to get in touch with Google to update its maps with accurate information on several occasions, only that the correction has never been made.
“During this big election is was very problematic and there were people very frustrated and calling us about it and we said ‘we’re really sorry it’s not us,’” Becky McDaniel, the superintendent of recreation for the Fulton-El Camino Recreation and Park District, was quoted as saying by the cited source.
“Some of them take a taxi or Uber and they’re stuck down there so we’ve had people from the community staff had to give them a ride back here where they belong. It’s been ongoing, and we can’t get Google to change it. We’re getting back in touch with Google again and I’ve figured out another angle to possibly get this resolved.”
For the time being, however, the staff at the Cottage Park facility resolved the whole thing the old-school way: they put up a sign that tells people the voting location is actually down the same street.
Google has so far remained tight-lipped on the whole thing, but there’s a good chance the company will take care of the error now that it’s getting more press coverage.
